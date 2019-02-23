Pakistani Army vows increased coop. with Iran to prevent terror attacks

Iran and Pakistan enjoy great cooperation to enhance the security of common borders and these ties will continue, he said on Friday.

There are third parties who want to sow discord between friendly ties of Iran and Pakistan, he said, adding that terrorism is a common challenge for all regional countries and all should cooperate to solve the issue.

He went on to say that the two countries have over 900 kilometers of common borders noting that both Tehran and Islamabad will not let their soil to be used against each other.

“We both are considering fencing the border so that no third party (terrorist) could sabotage the brotherly and friendly relations through any nefarious act,” Ghafoor said in a press conference.

The suicide attack on February 13, which targeted a bus carrying Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps personnel near Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province, claimed the lives of 27 people and injured dozens of others.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group, which is based across the border in Pakistan and is responsible for kidnapping Iranian border guards and carrying out other terrorist attacks of this kind in Zahedan over the past years, claimed responsibility for the Wednesday attack.

MAH/PR