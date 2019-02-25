Trump's leadership leads to decline of western civilization: Salami

Brigadier General Hossein Salami made the remarks Monday in a local ceremony.

“Today individuals such as Trump are leading the western civilization toward a decline since when there is no correct political philosophy, the society will move toward deterioration,” he said.

Despite the enemies’ attempts to destroy Iran’s Revolution over the past decades, the Islamic Republic has managed to become “a true model of Islamic civilization”, he highlighted.

IRGC second-in-command went on to say that “our 40-year-old struggle with the enemies is on this very issue that if this model succeeds, it will cross geographical boundaries.”

“Today, we are even surpassing the United States in some scientific fields. This power, which has been formed today in support of our Revolution, is the power of our beliefs and values, not the power of money and intimidation.”

“In the meantime, all that you have experienced during the past forty years by the enemy plots, ranging from military invasion to embargos and economic pressure, psychological operations and security interference, is the story of a failure in defeating the Islamic Revolution," he added.

It has been proven that no world power is able to defeat the Islamic Revolution, Salami stressed

Iran doesn’t lack anything to make progress in different fields, he said, adding, “we shouldn’t rely on the enemy.”

