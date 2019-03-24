IRGC deputy cmdr. urges youth to tackle problems for prosperity

If youth roll up their sleeves with their hope and determination, problems facing the country will be resolved undoubtedly and consequently, numerous achievements will be gained, the brigadier general reiterated.

He pointed to the necessities of success of the Islamic Revolution in implementing guidelines of the Leader and said, “as we succeeded in materializing objectives of First Phase of Islamic Revolution under the wise leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we will be successful in implementation of the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution if basic guidelines and instructions of the Leader are clarified precisely.”

IRGC deputy commander also referred to hope and determination among youth strata of the country in realizing objectives of the Second Phase of the Islamic Revolution and added, “once youth of the country move forward to tackle problems facing the country with their hope and determination, relevant problems will be settled.”

MA/4556547