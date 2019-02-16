Iranian FM meets with Lebanese defense minister in Germany

According to the news website of Iranian Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the two sides discussed various aspects of mutual cooperation, especially in economic fields. They also exchanged views on regional issues, including the latest developments in Syria.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Germany on Friday to take part at the 55th Munich Security Conference. Over 100 top-ranking political, security and international figures, including 35 heads of state, 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers are taking part in the conference.

MNA/MFA