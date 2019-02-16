Zarif, Australian security intelligence chief discuss mutual coop.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference, the two sides stressed the need for promoting mutual ties between the Islamic Republic and Australia in a wide range of fields.

The Australian official highlighted Iran’s significant role in maintaining regional peace and security and called for enhancing security cooperation between the two countries.

Zarif and Lewis are attending the 3-day Munich Security Conference, which will wrap up later today.

The event, mainly focused on ‘International Defense and Trade Cooperation’, is attended by over 600 top-ranking political figures including heads of states, foreign ministers and defense ministers.

MNA/4543030