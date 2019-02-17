Iran FM meets Iranian elites in Munich, addresses common concerns

Zarif who is currently in Munich to attend the 55th Munich Security Council, discussed common concerns among the Iranians inside and outside the country, including cultural, economic, legal and consular affairs during the meeting and answered several questions.

Zarif has had a busy schedule in Munich meeting with a host of high-ranking officials including Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi, Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, Lebanese Minister of National Defence Elias Bou Saab among others.

The Munich Security Conference concludes on February 17, with a highly anticipated speech by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the schedule.

