Zarif discusses regional issues with Elders at Munich Security Conf.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson, and Lakhdar Brahimi, former United Nations and Arab League Special Envoy to Syria.

The two are member of The Elders, a group of world leaders working for global peace.

The Saturday discussions focused on the most important international developments and regional issues.

The 3-day Munich Security Conference, which will wrap up on Sunday, mainly focuses on ‘International Defense and Trade Cooperation’, and is attended by over 600 top-ranking political figures including heads of states, foreign ministers and defense ministers.

MS/4543426