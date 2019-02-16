Zarif, Mass discuss EU payment mechanism for Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas met and held talks on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats conferred on issues of bilateral relations, the success of the EU trade mechanism for trade with Iran to get around US sanctions (INSTEX), and the most important regional and international issues, including the situation in Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan as well as some other issues.

Zarif arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the 55th Munich Security Conference. He has so far held talks with various diplomats and security officials of other countries on the sidelines of the event. Over 100 top-ranking political, security and international figures, including 35 heads of state, 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers are taking part in the conference.

