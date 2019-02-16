Zarif holds talks with UN under-secretary-general for political affairs

In the meeting, which took place on Saturday, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Rosemary DiCarlo discussed various issues.

The Iranian top diplomat and the UN under-secretary discussed and exchanged views on Iran-United Nations cooperation, implementation of resolution 2231, the payment system that three major European countries recently announced for Iran to help the country get around US sanctions (INSTEX), as well as various international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Germany on Friday.

Over 100 top-ranking political, security and international figures, including 35 heads of state, 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers will take part the conference.

KI/4543721