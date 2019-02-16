  1. Politics
16 February 2019 - 15:55

Zarif holds talks with UN under-secretary-general for political affairs

Zarif holds talks with UN under-secretary-general for political affairs

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs DiCarlo on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference in the German city of Munich.

In the meeting, which took place on Saturday, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Rosemary DiCarlo discussed various issues.

The Iranian top diplomat and the UN under-secretary discussed and exchanged views on Iran-United Nations cooperation, implementation of resolution 2231, the payment system that three major European countries recently announced for Iran to help the country get around US sanctions (INSTEX), as well as various international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Germany on Friday.

Over 100 top-ranking political, security and international figures, including 35 heads of state, 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers will take part the conference.

KI/4543721

News Code 142582
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News