Iranian, Armenian FMs discuss bilateral ties

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference, the two sides discussed ways of expanding mutual ties in different fields, especially in the banking, energy, transportation, and business sectors.

The officials also talked about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Javad Zarif also met with EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini, The Elders, Australian Security Intelligence Organization chief Duncan Lewis, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab.

The top diplomats are attending the 3-day Munich Security Conference, which will wrap up on Sunday.

The event, mainly focused on ‘International Defense and Trade Cooperation’, is attended by over 600 top-ranking political figures including heads of states, foreign ministers and defense ministers.

