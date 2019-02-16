Zarif, Mogherini meet in Munich

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 55th Munich Security Conference, the two sides discussed the latest developments regarding the Iran nuclear deal, regional issues, and other topics of mutual interest.

Mogherini stressed on full implementation of the landmark nuclear deal despite the US' unilateral sanctions.

A day earlier, Mogherini was quoted as saying during a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting on in Brussels that "it is a matter of priority to European Union to keep implementing the Iran nuclear deal at full, adding “the Europeans follow their European priorities,” where their views diverge from those of US.

MNA/MFA