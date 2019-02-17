Iran FM, Syrian patriarch discuss regional issues in Munich

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The two officials conferred on issues of mutual interest including the latest development in the region and Syria.

Zarif has had a busy schedule in Munich as he has met with a host of high-ranking officials including Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi, Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, Lebanese Minister of National Defence Elias Bou Saab among others.

Iranian FM arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the 55th Munich Security Conference. Over 100 top-ranking political, security and international figures, including 35 heads of state, 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers are taking part in the conference.

