  1. Politics
17 February 2019 - 08:42

Iran FM, Syrian patriarch discuss regional issues in Munich

Iran FM, Syrian patriarch discuss regional issues in Munich

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Syriac Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All-East Mar Ignatius Aphrem II met in Germany.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The two officials conferred on issues of mutual interest including the latest development in the region and Syria.

Zarif has had a busy schedule in Munich as he has met with a host of high-ranking officials including Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi, Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, German Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, Lebanese Minister of National Defence Elias Bou Saab among others.

Iranian FM arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the 55th Munich Security Conference. Over 100 top-ranking political, security and international figures, including 35 heads of state, 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers are taking part in the conference.

MAH/4544116

News Code 142596

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News