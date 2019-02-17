Iran ready to help Lebanon in all areas: Zarif

He made the remarks Saturday in an interview with Al-Manar after his meeting with Lebanese Minister of National Defense Elias Bou Saab on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Touching upon his recent trip to Beirut and talks with Lebanese officials, Zarif said he has continued the talks here in Munich and informed the defense minister that Iran is ready to support Lebanon in any area.

He also stressed Tehran's readiness to activate economic cooperation with Lebanon.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed out that conferences of Munich and Warsaw are evidence of the United States’ isolation, adding, that all countries want to distance themselves from the American position on Iran so that they would not violate international law.

Zarif also referred to a recent trilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, and Turkey in Sochi, saying that they have held good talks about Syria.

Iranian FM arrived in Germany on Friday to take part in the 55th Munich Security Conference. Over 100 top-ranking political, security and international figures, including 35 heads of state, 50 foreign and 30 defense ministers are taking part in the conference. He is scheduled to address the conference today.

MAH/PR