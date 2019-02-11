Iran, Japan to enhance economic relations

Larijani made the remarks at Mehrabad International Airport prior to departure to Japan on Monday.

He pointed to the massive turnout of Iranian nation throught the country at February 11 rallies, saying "Iranian people responded to the US' idle talk more than any other thing."

Larijani, referring to the cooperation between Iran and Japan in different sectors, said "visit to Japan is taking place to develop bilateral cooperation between Tehran and Tokyo, and the economic and trade relations between the two countries will certainly increase in the near future."

fortunately, in the past, in the various sectors of Iran and Japan, had a good deal of cooperation, and this trip can be influencial in the expansion of ties between the two countries, he added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Tehran for Tokyo on Monday morning to hold talks with senior officials of the East Asian country on a range of issues, including ways to boost parliamentary ties between Iran and Japan.

