Iranian Parl. speaker visits some industrial, development projects in Japan

He, who has travelled to Japan at the official invitation of President of Japanese House of Councilors, Chuichi Date, visited some industrial and development projects in Tokyo, Japan.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani along with his accompanying delegation visited Aqualine Underwater Tunnel and were briefed on the construction method and technologies used in it.

In addition, the visiting Iranian delegation attended Central Office of Panasonic Company in Japan and were familiarized with the modern technical knowhow and technologies of this company.

He also visited advanced subway station in Japan and familiarized with the construction method of multipurpose subway stations in this country.

Broadening and enhancing bilateral relationship has been cited as the main aim behind Larijani’s visit to Japan.

In his two-day visit to Japan, Larijani also met and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and head of Iran-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

MA/IRN83207653