Visit to Japan focused on boosting parliamentary, economic coop.

“This visit is being made to expand parliamentary ties between the two countries, as well as to exchange views on topics of mutual interest including the fight against terrorism,” he told reporters Monday as he arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

Larijani described the level of Tehran-Tokyo ties in the past as ‘appropriate’, highlighting the need to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields.

“Part of talks [with Japanese officials] will be on increasing economic cooperation in various fields.”

Parliament speaker also said that he would discuss cultural and academic ties during the visit.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani departed Tehran for Tokyo on Monday morning. The visit is being made upon the official invitation of his Japanese counterpart.

