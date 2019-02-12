  1. Politics
12 February 2019 - 09:53

Visit to Japan focused on boosting parliamentary, economic coop.

Visit to Japan focused on boosting parliamentary, economic coop.

TEHRAN, Feb. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said that the most important aim of his visit to Japan is to pave grounds for boosting parliamentary and economic cooperation between the two countries.

 “This visit is being made to expand parliamentary ties between the two countries, as well as to exchange views on topics of mutual interest including the fight against terrorism,” he told reporters Monday as he arrived at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

Larijani described the level of Tehran-Tokyo ties in the past as ‘appropriate’, highlighting the need to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields.

“Part of talks [with Japanese officials] will be on increasing economic cooperation in various fields.”

Parliament speaker also said that he would discuss cultural and academic ties during the visit.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani departed Tehran for Tokyo on Monday morning. The visit is being made upon the official invitation of his Japanese counterpart.

MAH/4539716

News Code 142418

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News