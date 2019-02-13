Iran-Japan relations built on cultural basis: Larijani

Ali Larijani made the remarks on a visit to Japan and in a meeting with the head of the Iran-Japan parliamentary friendship group on Wednesday.

Larijani said in the meeting that “there are no negative issue about the Japanese people in the minds of the Iranian people and they are interested in expanding relations with your country.”

He said that some countries throw hurdles on the way of expanding bilateral relations, calling on the Japanese side to work towards resolving the existing problems.

Referring to his yesterday's meeting with some of Japan's most important economic agents and industrial companies, the Iranian top legislator added “[many] Japanese companies were pursuing important projects in Iran in the fields of oil, gas, petrochemicals, and environmental issues but they now have stopped their activities.”

Larijani further called on the Japanese parliamentary group to look for solutions to resolve the hurdles that these companies have faced in their business with Iran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani departed Tehran for Tokyo on Monday morning. The visit is being made upon the official invitation of his Japanese counterpart.

KI/IRN83208171