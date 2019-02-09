  1. Politics
Larijani to depart for Tokyo on Monday

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani is scheduled to depart for Japan on Monday to boost parliamentary and economic ties between the two countries.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani will leave for Japan to hold talks with senior officials of the East Asian country on a range of issues, including ways to boost parliamentary relations between Tehran and Tokyo.

Larijani's visit comes at the official invitation of his Japanese counterpart.

Efforts to boost bilateral cooperation of Tehran and Tokyo in various fields has been intensified during recent years.

Japan has expressed support for the Iran Nuclear Deal, officially known as JCPOA, and has regretted US decision to withdraw from the pact and re-impose sanctions against Iran. Using wavers, Japan resumed its oil imports from Iran in early February.

