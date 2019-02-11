  1. Politics
Iranian Parl. speaker leaves for Tokyo

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani left Tehran for Tokyo on Monday to hold talks with senior officials of the East Asian country on a range of issues, including ways to boost parliamentary ties between Iran and Japan.

Larijani's visit comes at the official invitation of his Japanese counterpart, Tadamori Oshima, in line with the efforts to boost bilateral cooperation of Tehran and Tokyo in various fields.

A high-ranking parliamentary delegation is accompanying the Larijani during this visit.

The push for enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries has been intensified during recent years.

Japan has expressed support for the Iran Nuclear Deal, officially known as JCPOA, and has regretted US decision to withdraw from the pact and re-impose sanctions against Iran. Using wavers, Japan resumed its oil imports from Iran in early February.

