13 February 2019 - 18:41

Parl. speaker Larijani leaves Tokyo for Tehran after two-day Japan visit

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the Parliament speaker of Iran, wrapped up his two-day visit to Japan on Wednesday.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani left Tehran for Tokyo on Monday morning. The visit was made at the official invitation of his Japanese counterpart.

According to the news service of Iranian Parliament ‘ICANA’, the Iranian top legislator along with his accompanying delegation left Tokyo for Tehran on Wednesday.

While in Tokyo, the Iranian parliamentary delegation held talks with high-ranking Japanese officials including President of Japanese House of Councilors, Chuichi Date, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and head of Iran-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group to discuss and exchange views on the necessity of expanding trade and economic relations between Iran and Japan.

Larijani also visited a number of industrial projects in Japan on Wednesday.

