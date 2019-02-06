Mineral exports cross $9 billion 10 months

Noting that the figure constitutes some 20% of Iran’s total exports during the 10-month period, Rahmani expressed hope that it would observe a leap in the coming months, by tapping into the country’s mineral reserves, especially iron ore mines.

According to him, Iran's iron ore stockpiles have at least doubled during the recent excavations, raising hopes that the country could fulfill its plans on boosting production and exports of steel products.

Iran aims to become the world’s sixth largest steelmaker as per the 20-Year Vision Plan (2005-25), which envisions an annual crude steel production capacity of 55 million tons per year by the deadline.

MNA/83199329