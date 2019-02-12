Iran’s exports to Qatar hit $194.8m in 10 months

According to data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, the figure shows an 18.28% fall in tonnage but 7.07% rise in value compared with the similar period of last year.

Bitumen, cement, food and agricultural products, such as pistachio and saffron, are among the main goods Iran offers in the Qatari market.

The exports to Qatar accounted for 1.21% and 0.54% of Iran’s total exports in terms of tonnage and value over the course of 10 months.

According to the report, Qatar was Iran's 22nd export destination during the period.

