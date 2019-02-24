Iron ore concentrate exports hit 10 fold increase in 10 months

Approx. 5,552,000 tons of iron ore concentrate, valued at $398 million, were exported from the country from March 21 – Jan. 21, showing a significant 1,122 and 966 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

IRICA put the volume of granulated iron ore exported from the country in this period at 7,204, valued at $203 million, recording a considerable 55 and 77 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

Another statistic carried out by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) showed that more than 29,898,000 tons of iron ore was produced during 10 months of the current year (March 21-Jan. 21).

Foreign trade statistics in nine months of the current year (March 21 – Dec. 21) in mining and mineral industrial sector showed that $537.1 million worth of concentrate and granulated iron ore were exported from the country, $346.4 million of which related to the export of concentrate iron ore.

IRICA also put the exports volume of iron ore concentrate in nine months (March 21 – Dec. 21) at 4,850,000 tons, showing a considerable 619 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MA/IRN83220583