2.5-fold jump in West Azerbaijan province exports

Governor of West Azerbaijan province Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari said more than $1.1 billion worth of goods were exported from the province in the past 10 months, indicating a 144% growth in comparison with the similar period of last year, when the value of exports from the province stood at $450 million.

Situated in a strategic region in northwestern Iran, West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province’s trades are carried out through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sarv and Tamarchin.

Steel products, foodstuff, dates, flooring and cables as well as agricultural products, including watermelon, walnut, plum, tomato, almond and apple constitute the main exports of West Azerbaijan.

