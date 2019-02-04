Major S Korean refiners to import Iranian condensate in Feb.

It would be Hyundai Oilbank’s first imports of ultralight crude since September, two months before the United States reimposed its unilateral sanctions on Iran, South Korea Herald reported.

US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in May. Still, South Korea and seven other countries have been given waivers to continue buying Iranian oil over the next six months.

South Korea is the third-largest buyer of Iranian oil.

Hanwha Total Petrochemical Company – a 50-50 joint-venture between Hanwha General Chemical Company and French energy giant Total – also plans to import condensate from Iran in February, a company official said.

He declined to elaborate on the amount of shipments, citing policy.

The company last imported Iranian condensate in July last year, when it brought in 2 million barrels.

The South Korean refiners and chemical firms had relied heavily on Iranian condensate for production of various petrochemical products thanks to a stable supply and price competitiveness.

Iranian condensate accounted for as much as 59% of South Korea’s imports of the oil in April last year before dropping to the 30% range between May and August.

Naphtha, a key raw material for petrochemicals, is derived from condensate.

SK Trading International Company, a subsidiary of South Korea’s biggest oil refiner, SK Innovation Company, also plans to import Iranian condensate in February, though it did not provide details.

In January, SK Trading International brought 2 million barrels of Iranian condensate. (Yonhap)

