Bahonar Port TEU throughput up 32% in 10 months

“The figure shows the strategic port has handled 32% more TEUs in the past ten months in comparison to the similar period of last year,” Hamidreza Mohammad Hosseini, the director general of Shahid Bahonar Port said on Monday.

The cabotage of non-oil goods in the port amounted to 112,000 tons over the same span, registering a 38% hike year on year.

Shahid Bahonar is one of the most active southern ports of Iran for both passenger and freight transport. The port enjoys a strategic position due to its proximity to the Persian Gulf littoral states and the Iranian islands of Qeshm and Kish.

MR/4533597