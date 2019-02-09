Iran’s non-oil revenues exceeds oil exports: MP

Iran is annually earning some $23 billion from exporting petrochemical and mineral products which can best replace oil export, he told Mehr News Agency.

Touching upon the achievements made after the Islamic Revolution during past 40 years, he said that some of the key industries, such as the petrochemical sector, has had significant progress to the point that its exports are valued at $13 billion.

He also noted that Iran’s revenues from mineral industries reach some $10 billion, adding that “this [amount] is not enough and it is possible to replace oil exports with industrial ones.”

“Enemies know that the development of Iran’s industries will cut Iran’s need to export oil, so they try to hinder the country on moving along this path,” Maleki highlighted.

