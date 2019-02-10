Exports from Zanjan province hit $383m in 10 months

According to Hamid Ahmadi, the director general of Zanjan Customs Administration, the figure shows a 43% growth compared with last year’s corresponding period, when the exports from the northwestern province stood at $266.5 million.

The official noted that metal ingots constituted over 69% of the province’s exports over the course of 10 months.

Zanjan also offers tomato paste, raisins, tissue paper, dates, polymer, zinc oxide, propane, milk, cream, cheese, butter, transformers, insulators, diapers and carpets in a large number of international markets including Turkey, China, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.

