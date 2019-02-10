  1. Economy
10 February 2019 - 17:15

Exports from Zanjan province hit $383m in 10 months

ZANJAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Over $382 million worth of commodities were exported from Zangjan province during the past 10 months of the current fiscal (to Jan. 20), indicating a considerable rise in comparison with the similar period of last year, a senior official affiliated to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

According to Hamid Ahmadi, the director general of Zanjan Customs Administration, the figure shows a 43% growth compared with last year’s corresponding period, when the exports from the northwestern province stood at $266.5 million.

The official noted that metal ingots constituted over 69% of the province’s exports over the course of 10 months.

Zanjan also offers tomato paste, raisins, tissue paper, dates, polymer, zinc oxide, propane, milk, cream, cheese, butter, transformers, insulators, diapers and carpets in a large number of international markets including Turkey, China, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Netherlands.

