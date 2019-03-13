  1. Iran
13 March 2019 - 17:39

Qazvin mineral products exports bring $70m of forex revenues

TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of the Iranian province of Qazvin announced that exports of mineral products from the province brought the country $70 million of foreign exchange income during the past Iranian calendar year (ending March 20, 2019).

As Ali Porzahmat said, the exports destination for these products were Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq during the past year.

