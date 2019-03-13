Qazvin mineral products exports bring $70m of forex revenues

As Ali Porzahmat said, the exports destination for these products were Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq during the past year.
TEHRAN, Mar. 13 (MNA) – Head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of the Iranian province of Qazvin announced that exports of mineral products from the province brought the country $70 million of foreign exchange income during the past Iranian calendar year (ending March 20, 2019).
