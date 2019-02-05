Yazd earns $386m from exports in 10 months

“The main products exported over the period were construction materials, such as tiles and ceramics, as well as steel and glass products,” Mohammad Hossein Salmani, the director general of Yazd customs, said on Tuesday.

East Asian countries, Arab neighbors, Afghanistan and Pakistan were the main costumers of Yazd’s products over the past 10 months, he added.

According to Salmani, some 43,326 tons of goods worth $600 million were imported through the province’s customs during the same span.

