  1. Economy
5 February 2019 - 11:42

Yazd earns $386m from exports in 10 months

Yazd earns $386m from exports in 10 months

YAZD, Feb. 05 (MNA) – Close to 1.6 million tons of non-oil commodities worth over $386 million were exported from Yazd province, central Iran, during the past 10 months through January 20, a senior official at the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

“The main products exported over the period were construction materials, such as tiles and ceramics, as well as steel and glass products,” Mohammad Hossein Salmani, the director general of Yazd customs, said on Tuesday.

East Asian countries, Arab neighbors, Afghanistan and Pakistan were the main costumers of Yazd’s products over the past 10 months, he added.

According to Salmani, some 43,326 tons of goods worth $600 million were imported through the province’s customs during the same span.

MR/4533941

News Code 142236

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News