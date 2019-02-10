Major steelmakers export over 4.7mn tons in 10 months

According to the statistical tables of large steelmaking companies [including Khuzestan Steel Co. (KSC) and Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO)], country’s total exports volume experienced a significant 19 percent decline in 10 months of current year (March 21 – Jan. 21) as compared to the same period of last year.

Total steel exports volume of the mentioned company in the current Iranian month of Dey (Dec. 21 – Jan. 21) hit 349,597 tons, showing a considerable 49 percent slump as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Moreover, rebar exports registered a considerable growth in Esfahan’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (EMSCO), so that 3,849 tons of rebar was exported from the country in the Iranian month of Dey (Dec. 21 – Jan. 21), recording a significant 149 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

In this regard, Khuzestan Steel Company exported 1,840,000 tons of steel in 10-month period (March 21 – Jan. 21), 175,971 tons of which was produced in the company from Dec. 21, 2018 to Jan. 21, 2019.

