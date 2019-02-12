Iran’s aluminum output exceeds 267,000 tons in 10 months

The figure shows that the output of the three flagship companies, namely Iran Aluminum Company, Hormozal Aluminum Company, and Almahdi Aluminum Company, observed a 5% rise in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

Aluminum production is expected to reach 385,000 tons by the end of the current fiscal (March 20), while last year’s aggregate output stood at 337,000 tons.

Iran has a current aluminum nameplate capacity of 457,000 tons per year. The country is planning to increase annual production to 1.5 million tons by 2025.

