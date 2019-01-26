UNSC meeting is part of US strategy to change power in Venezuela: Russia

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened on 26 January at the request of the United States to discuss the situation in Venezuela. Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian envoy to the United Nations, said about the meeting that the current UN Security Council meeting is aimed at further destabilising the situation in Venezuela, and that it is merely another element of a "US regime change strategy in Venezuela," according to Sputnik.

"Today’s meeting was called by the US delegation with one goal only – to help continue destabilizing the situation in Venezuela, forcing this country to adopt their recipes and methods to resolve problems it [Venezuela] has to deal with recently", he said.

The Russian envoy called on world powers to refrain from using threats, ultimatums and discriminatory economic measures against Venezuela, and to respect the country's constitution.

"The United States is trying to initiate a coup d'etat in Venezuela," he said, arguing that the United States' actions in Venezuela are shameless and represent a breach of all norms of international law.

He added that Guaido does not enjoy the support of almost 70 per cent of Venezuela's people, unlike Maduro.

"The United States is painting a confrontation between the Maduro regime and people of Venezuela. This picture is far from reality. In spite of everything, the leader of Venezuela obviously has broad support among people. By the way, according to sociological surveys… the National Assembly leader [Juan Guaido], who is currently positioned by Washington as almost a president is not supported by almost 70 percent of the people of Venezuela," Nebenzia noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also stated on Saturday that the United States and its allies artificially aggravate the situation in Venezuela by demanding that Caracas hold "democratic and transparent" elections, threatening to recognise opposition leader Juan Guaido as the new head of state if the Venezuelan government does not comply.

"The cynical, overt interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state continues. It is necessary to put an end to this," the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's foreign minister Jorge Arreaza rejected a European call for fresh elections within eight days, insisting that Nicolas Maduro remained the legitimate president.

MNA/SPUTNIK