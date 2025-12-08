Israeli spying on US staff at Gaza CMCC rings alarm bell

Israeli operatives have been conducting extensive surveillance on US personnel and foreign delegates stationed at a newly established American base in southern occupied Palestine, sources briefed on internal disputes over both open and covert recordings of sensitive conversations revealed, Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV EN website reported.

The scope of the intelligence gathering inside the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) became a point of serious tension in recent weeks, prompting the base’s commander, Lt Gen Patrick Frank, to summon an Israeli counterpart and warn that “recording has to stop here,” the sources said.

Staff members and visiting officials from other countries have also voiced alarm about Israeli monitoring inside the facility. Several were advised not to share sensitive information in the building due to fears it could be collected and misused.

The CMCC was created in October to oversee the ceasefire, coordinate humanitarian assistance, and contribute to planning for Gaza’s future under Donald Trump’s 20-point proposal to end the war. Large reproductions of that document are displayed throughout the complex.

