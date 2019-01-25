Trump insists on escalating chaos, civil war in Venezuela

“Trump continues his intervention and the blatant abuse of Venezuela's internal conditions and insists on instigating riots and civil war in the country, instead of respecting democracy and pushing the opposition towards a national dialogue,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

"This is another example of the United States and its allies' double standards,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Also in this regard, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, condemning the US unlawful intervention in Venezuela's internal affairs, voicing hope for a legal and peaceful settlement of the Latin country’s political disputes.

