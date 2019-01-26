Lavrov condemns US ‘destructive’ policy toward Venezuela

"We know the position of the United States. We know the position of those seeking to toe the line of American politics. The fact that this policy is destructive, in relation to both Venezuela and a whole host of other countries, is something that doesn't need to be demonstrated. The open calls for a coup d'etat are obvious to everyone," Lavrov said, speaking to reporters in Morocco on Friday.

"We consider such behavior unacceptable, and consider it to undermine the principles outlined in the UN Charter, as well as the norms of communication between states. And we will speak from these positions at the Security Council if a decision is made to hold a meeting on the situation in Venezuela at the Security Council," Sputnik quoted Lavrov as saying.

Venezuela's political crisis escalated this week following an abortive uprising in the capital by members of the national guard. Following the incident, Venezuela's Supreme Court dismissed opposition leader Juan Guaido from his post as National Assembly chairman. On Wednesday, Guaido declared himself the country's interim president, with the US, Canada, and allies in Latin America recognising the politician as such. Caracas responded by announcing that it would be breaking off relations with the United States.

SPUTNIK/MNA