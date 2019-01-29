US has adopted an interventionist foreign policy: Iranian parl. official

“Unfortunately, direct intervention in the internal affairs of other countries has become a strategy in American foreign policy,” Special Assistant to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting with Carlos Antonio Alcalá Cordones, Venezuela's ambassador to Iran on Tuesday, according the news service of Iranian Parliament ICANA.

Amir-Abdollahian added that “this time, the US intervention in Venezuela is crystal clear.”

The Iranian parliamentary official also said that Iran welcomes any initiatives to stabilize the status of the Venezuelan government and help resolve the disputes through a comprehensive dialogue between Venezuelan parties.

He further noted that resolving the disputes between Venezuelan government and opposition groups through internal dialogue and political solution is possible.

Carlos Antonio Alcalá Cordones, for his part, called for expansion of cooperation between the two countries in fields of mutual interests.

"The development of fully-fledged relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been encouraged by the Venezuelan authorities," Alcalá Cordones said.

The ambassador also called for increased consultation among the officials of the two countries on bilateral, regional and global issues.

