Iran women's handball lose to Uruguay at 2025 President’s Cup

The South Americans can be happy with their first win at the tournament, which ended a five-game losing streak, and now they hope to add another victory in the Placement Match 29/30. They defeated Iran 27-16 on Monday.

The South Americans relied on solid goalkeeping—hummel Player of the Match Agustina Modernell stopped 15 balls for a 54% saving efficiency, and Viviana Hergatacorzian, who replaced her during the second half, added six more saves. In addition to that, Uruguay scored 27 goals, their biggest number at the current tournament, as left back Camila Bianco stood out with her five goals, IHF.net reported.

Uruguay grabbed early control of the match, opening a 5-1 and later an 8-3 lead. Just like in the previous matches, Iran struggled in attack, making a lot of turnovers - 21 during the entire game. The South Americans steadily increased the gap, boasting a 16-8 advantage at the break, and while they somewhat lost focus in the second half, Iran did not have a chance for a comeback.

In their previous World Championships, at Spain 2021 and Denmark/Norway/Sweden 2023, Iran finished 31st. With a win in their last match on Wednesday, the Asian side will have the same ranking.

MNA