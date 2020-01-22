  1. Politics
22 January 2020 - 21:56

Russia views dialogue among countries as solution to crises in region

Russia views dialogue among countries as solution to crises in region

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Vassily Alekseevich Nebenzia said that dialogue among countries is a solution to the existing crises in the Middle East region.

Speaking in a session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Wed. with a focus on “Situation in the Middle East and Palestine”, he said that dialogue among countries is the solution to Middle East’s crisis.

He censured the US terrorist act in assassinating Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions in Iraq on Jan. 3 and termed the US terrorist act as a step toward weakening security and stability in the region. 

“Russia calls on all parties to exercise self-restraint,” he stressed.

MNA/IRN83644757

News Code 154859

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News