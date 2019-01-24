Iran hopes for legal, peaceful settlement of Venezuela’s political issues

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi reacted to the recent political developments in Venezuela and the US’ overt and unlawful interventions in the country’s domestic affairs, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the government and the nation of Venezuela in the face of any foreign intervention in the country’s internal affairs or any illegal or anti-popular actions, such as attempts to stage coups.”

“We hope that any political disagreements in Venezuela will be resolved as soon as possible by the people and government of the country through adoption of legal and peaceful solutions,” Ghasemi stressed.

Following the US’ recognition of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of the country, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said Wed. Caracas is breaking diplomatic relations with the US, giving American diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave the country. Maduro stressed that the US had attempted to stage a coup in Venezuela, and vowed to fight for the Venezuelan people's right to peace and a sovereign government of their choosing.

