Zarif expresses Iran’s support for Venezuela amid US plots

He made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on Friday.

The two officials conferred on ways to counter US plots against independent nations, particularly, Venezuela.

Zarif and Arreaza also exchanged views on ways to strengthen negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition groups and find a political solution to the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

In a statement on January 19, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi voiced support for the Venezuelan government and condemned Washington’s meddling in Caracas’ internal affairs, adding, “we believe that the solution to domestic problems of Venezuela can only be resolved through dialog among domestic political forces within the legal framework of this country.”

MAH/4523325