26 January 2019 - 12:57

Iran, Turkey FMs discuss Venezuela over phone

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey held a phone conversation on Saturday to confer on the latest developments in Venezuela and the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela amid Washington interventions in Caracas’ internal affairs.

No further details regarding the content of their talks have been published.

Both Iran and Turkey have voiced support for the legal government of Venezuela while condemning US destructive policies toward Caracas.

On Friday, Zarif held another phone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza and discussed ways to strengthen negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the opposition groups and find a political solution to the ongoing conflict between the two sides.

