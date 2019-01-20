Parl. to review Guardian Council's flaws to CFT today

The controversial CFT bill had been referred to the national security committee to address and resolve the remaining flaws pointed out by the Guardian Council, which, according to the Council, were either ambiguous or ran counter to the country’s Shari'ah and the Constitutional law.

Back in June, 2018, members of the Iranian Parliament discussed the CFT accession bill, which is one of the four bills proposed by the government on Iran’s adopting the FTAF standards.

The disputed bill has been sent back to the Parliament many times, after being disapproved by the Guardian Council for further correction.

The Parliament also approved a bill on the country’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, also known as Palermo Convention, but the bill was rejected by the Guardian Council. Then the Parliament insisted on its decision, and the case has been referred to the Expediency Council to make the final decision.

A meeting of the Expediency Council on joining the Palermo bill ended without conclusion on Saturday, January 19, leaving the fate of the controversial bill unknown until at least next week.

The same thing happened to an amendment to the anti-money laundering law of the Islamic Republic, which was proposed by the government, approved by the Parliament, but rejected by the Guardian Council. This one has also been rejected by the Expediency Council.

Meanwhile, the fourth bill, which was an amendment to the country’s law against financing terrorism, was approved by the Parliament and the Guardian Council, and signed into law by President Hassan Rouhani.

