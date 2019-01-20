CFT likely to be approved at Iran's Expediency Council

He said that the Expediency Council will give the final say on the CFT bill, as well as the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (known in Iran as Palermo) by next month.

Kowakbian expressed hope that the Expediency Council arrange an extraordinary meeting on these two conventions as soon as possible, and examine disagreements between the Parliament and the Guardian Council, on the other hand.

The CFT is one of the four bills put forward by the government to meet standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). It was approved at Iran's parliament by 143 votes to 120 on October 7, but had to receive Guardian's Council's blessing to become law.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

