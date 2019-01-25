Senior cleric warns against joining FATF as JCPOA yielded no results for country

Addressing a large gathering of Tehraners during Friday prayers sermon today, Ayatollah Kazem Sedighi referred to the early years of Islam, comparing the economic war against the country in the form of foreign sanctions with the Muslims’ early days.

Sedighi called for returning to Islamic teachings in face of economic hardships, calling on the government officials not to focus their attention on the relations with the European countries and instead rely on the domestic resources.

“They [the enemies] in the economic warfare want to monitor our sources of income and spending to see how and where we earn money and who we have relations with and who we have economic relations,” the senior cleric said.

He added that they want to “disarm us and seek to accuse us based on the documents we have signed before.”

Sedighi expressed his opposition to Iran’s access to the FATF by approving the related proposed anti-money laundering bills, criticizing the government officials for pushing the Parliament and other legal apparatuses of the Establishment towards approving the bills.

The senior cleric further said that signing the nuclear deal (JCPOA) did not only not lift the sanctions but also added to them and increased the economic hardships of the people.

He said the Iranian people with their glorious participation in the rallies on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution will prove to the enemies that they still adhere to the principles of the Islamic Revolution and will come out victories from the economic war under the leadership of the Leader of the Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

