Rouhani says Iran’s joining FATF can foil US conspiracies

He made the remarks Wednesday at a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

Rouhani went on to say that the US only aims to put pressure on Iranian people by imposing sanctions.

“We are glad that, despite all the conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution, the illegal US sanctions have failed to meet their goals as US officials also admit it,” he said.

The enemy is trying to put pressure on Iran via two main issues of oil sales and banking ties, he noted, adding, “regarding oil issues, fortunately, we are following various routes to sell oil and we will bypass the US sanctions proudly.”

This item is being updated…

