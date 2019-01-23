  1. Politics
23 January 2019 - 13:33

Rouhani says Iran’s joining FATF can foil US conspiracies

Rouhani says Iran’s joining FATF can foil US conspiracies

TEHRAN, Jan. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said he hopes that the ratification of FATF-related bills in the country would finally neutralize US conspiracies against Iran's banking and financial sectors.

He made the remarks Wednesday at a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

Rouhani went on to say that the US only aims to put pressure on Iranian people by imposing sanctions.

“We are glad that, despite all the conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution, the illegal US sanctions have failed to meet their goals as US officials also admit it,” he said.

The enemy is trying to put pressure on Iran via two main issues of oil sales and banking ties, he noted, adding, “regarding oil issues, fortunately, we are following various routes to sell oil and we will bypass the US sanctions proudly.”

This item is being updated…

MAH/IRN83181145

News Code 141816

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News