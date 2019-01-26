Security, economic confrontation with US to bring victory to Iranian nation

Calling it a "colonial treaty", Hassan Beigi said CFT's implementation is not in the interest of the Islamic Republic.

"The United States created such a forum to destroy Soviet Union in order to bypass the Security Council and the United Nations, thereby bringing heavy blows to the Soviet Union," he noted, adding "now they are trying to enforce their sovereignty over the Islamic Republic through FATF and CFT, after they failed to do so by JCPOA."

By announcing that the four FATF-related bills were previously reviewed in the presence of Shamkhani, Hassan Beigi said that "he has clearly stated in the meeting that according to the Supreme National Security Council, the CFT will not be in the best interests of the country;" however we will certainly abide by the Expediency Council's decision, if the body approves the bills, Hassan Beigi qouted Shamkhani as saying.

"Security, legal and economic confrontation with the US will bring victory to Iranian nation, and on the other hand, yielding to the demands of the United States will defeat us," Shamkhani was qouted as saying.

Back in October, the Iranian Parliament passed a bill on combating the financing of terrorism by 143 votes to 120, as part of the country's implementation of international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). To become law, however, Iran's oversight Guardian Council should vet the bill for compliance with the Constitution.

Chairman of the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said last week that Iran’s Expediency Council will issue its final decision on country's joining Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Palermo Convention within maximum 30 days.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) based in Paris, France, has given Iran a four-month deadline until February to complete reforms.

