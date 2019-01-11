FATF-related conventions to be determined in very near future

He made the above remark at the end of his two-day visit to Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari province and said, “taking final decision with regard to this Convention will be adopted by the Expediency Discernment Council.

He went on to say that bills related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are followed up in line with standardizing and reorganizing banking system and establishing relationship between Iranian banks and international finance-credit institutions.

He reiterated that FATF is a transnational institution that monitors rules and regulations of different countries for measuring degree of their effectiveness in line with combating money laundering.

The bill includes one introduction, 28 articles and one attachment, based on which the Islamic Republic of Iran accepted to join this International Convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) conditionally, Falahatpisheh maintained.

Iranian Parliament deputies agreed unanimously to join the Convention against Funding of Terrorism (CFT) on Oct. 7.

MA/IRN83166447