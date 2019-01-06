Expediency Council to close case on CFT, Palermo bills by Feb.

Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said the Parliament will close the case on the bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT) by next week.

He added that the Expediency Council would give the final say on the CFT bill, as well as the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (known in Iran as Palermo) by next month.

He explained that the two FATF-related bills, namely the amendment bill on anti-money laundering and another amendment bill on combating terrorist financing, concerned amending domestic laws, which were passed recently.

Falahatpisheh added that the bill on Iran’s accession to the UN Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime will be put on the Expediency Council’s agenda soon.

The controversial CFT bill will be reviewed in the Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee today to address and resolve the remaining flaws pointed out by the Guardian Council, he added.

The senior MP maintained that the fate of the two remaining bills will be decided by the Expediency Council by next month.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

MS/IRN83160100