Parl. begins session on addressing Iran’s accession to CFT

The Wednesday open session at the Iranian Parliament, chaired by Ali Larijani and attended by 201 lawmakers, has began reviewing a report submitted by the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on the bill on Iran’s accession to the convention against the funding of terrorism (CFT).

The controversial CFT bill had been referred to the national security committee to address and resolve the remaining flaws pointed out by the Guardian Council, which, according to the Council, were either ambiguous or ran counter to the country’s Shari'ah and the Constitutional law.

Meanwhile, Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iranian Parliament Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said that the fate of the two remaining FATF-related bills, namely CFT and Palermo, would be decided at the Expediency Council by next month.

The two other FATF-related bills, namely the amendment bill on anti-money laundering and another amendment bill on combating terrorist financing, which concerned amending domestic laws, were passed recently.

FATF has given Iran a February deadline to complete the necessary reforms regarding its removal from the task force's blacklist.

MS/IRN83164060